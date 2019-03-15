|
|
Emily Wilson Greenland
Ashland - Emily Wilson Greenland died peacefully in Ashland Kentucky on March 8, 2019.
Emily was born at home on October 29, 1925 in Fort Wayne Indiana, the 3rd child of her parents J. Allan and Emily Greenland. In 1943 she graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis.
Emily graduated from Western College in in 1947 with a degree in Biology. Western College has since become a part of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. "Emmy", as she was known, had quite the reputation for being the brains behind fun pranks. When she spoke of her time at Western, she referred to it as the "best years". She was an active member in the Western College Alumnae Association for over 55 years and was presented with the Associations Alumnae Service Award in 2003.
Professionally, Emily retired in 1991 after a 42-year career in health care, having served as supervisor of the chemistry lab at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, for most of those years and head of the laboratory at Orange Memorial Hospital in Orlando, Florida, for five years. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and of the Indianapolis chapter of Zonta International. She is also a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Society and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Her colleague at work Dolores Farley, who became a lifetime friend, together with Emily bought a house at Lake Tippecanoe in 1974 and enjoyed spending most of their summers there until a few years ago. Virtually all of Emily's family enjoyed lake living at this house and their hospitality at one time or another over the years. Many of their neighbors there became their deepest friends. Emily never turned down a chance to sail her boat or join others for a lake swim, she was often the first one in the water.
In 1993, Emily became an active volunteer with The Watershed Foundation, a non-profit organization whose overarching goal is to maintain and restore water quality in Lake Tippecanoe and 59 other lakes in the 236 square mile Tippecanoe Watershed. She was actively involved in the Indiana Volunteer Clean Lakes Program, water testing mostly as chairman on Lake Tippecanoe, retiring in the Spring of 2003.
Emily is survived by 3 nephews, 2 nieces, 1 great-nephew, 4 great-nieces, 2 great great-nephews and 6 great great-nieces and her longest and closest friend Dolores Farley. All of whom will miss her beautiful blue eyes, sense of humor and her ability to share her love of family history.
Services for Emily will be held at 3pm, March 20, 2019 at the Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home located at 2702 Panola St., Catlettsburg, KY. The family requests that flowers not be sent to the funeral home. Instead, friends and family wishing to honor Emily are encouraged to donate to the work of The Watershed Foundation online at: https://watershedfoundation.org/take-action/
Emily will be buried next to her parents in the Harper Cemetery overlooking Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019