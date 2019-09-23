|
Emma Beagle
Carmel - Emma Lee (Black) Beagle, 89, of Carmel, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. She was one of 14 children born to Norma Mae Pendergast and Paul McKinley Black. Emma was born in Osgood, Indiana on February 27, 1930. Emma lived many years in Versailles, Indiana on a farm and was a 1947 graduate of Versailles High School. Her stories of life on the farm were quite entertaining, however it was her goal to relocate to Indianapolis when she got the chance.
Emma relocated to Indianapolis close to the time she married her husband, Jerome Henry Beagle. Their dream was to start a family in Indianapolis and there, together, they had four children. She worked for over 30 years with the US Geological Survey Services, a conservation division, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she was the administrative assistant to the director. She retired in 2010.
She served as a Catholic daughters of America group leader while her daughters attended Saint Catherine's Elementary School.
Emma moved to Carmel, Indiana after her husband of 20 years passed away. She volunteered for the Babe Ruth baseball program in Carmel, Indiana while her son played there. Emma also volunteered in the gift shop at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.
She would be the first to tell you that her life priorities were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Emma loved music, to dance, to play cards with friends, and to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Charles Michael) Summers and Mary (Timothy) Tate; son, James (Marie) Beagle; son-in-law, William Davee; sisters, Geneva Kennedy, Shirla Jones, and Joyce Demitrides; grandchildren, Courtney Summers, Christopher (Stephanie) Summers, Sarah Tate, Zachary Tate; great-grandchildren, Summer and Autumn Barndt; step-grandchildren, Jason (Valerie) Tate and Keri (Jamie) Tate Pena; and step-great-grandchildren, Noah and Harper Pena.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Beagle; daughter, Carolyn Beagle Davee; and 10 of her 13 brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Road in Carmel. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to the time of service at the church. Private burial will be at Holy Cross & St. Joseph Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019