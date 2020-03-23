|
Emma E. Basore
Indianapolis - 99, passed away March 21, 2020. She was born April 18, 1920 in Patricksburg, IN, to the late John and Sarah Anne Oberholtzer Miller.
Emma married Robert W. Basore, August 16, 1940 and he preceded her in death, August 9, 2011. Emma has been a devoted member of Calvary Tabernacle for the past 80 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 902 Fletcher Ave. Funeral services will be live streamed from the sanctuary.
Emma is survived by her family, Daniel E. Basore (Christine Tomczak), Evelyn L. Earl, Don H. Basore (Susie), and Jon R. Basore (Ruth); nine grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lillie E. Davis; and her niece and caretaker, Bertha J. Sturm. Her sister, Ruth E. Disney and three brothers, John M. Miller, Robert E. Miller and Henry H. Miller, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Calvary Tabernacle. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Road. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020