Emma Henson Grooms Young
Indianapolis - Age, 92. Passed away March 23rd. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Anna F. Woods; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Burton; grandchildren, Anthony, Anna R., Sherri and Shawn Woods; nieces, Regina Blakey and Sulynda Harrison; 9 great grandchildren;23 great great grandchildren and one great great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, April 6th 10 am until service time of 12 noon at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 519 E. 23rd Street-Interment-Crown Hill Cemetery-Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019