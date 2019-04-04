Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Morning Star Baptist Church,
519 E. 23rd Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Morning Star Baptist Church
Emma Henson Grooms Young

Emma Henson Grooms Young Obituary
Emma Henson Grooms Young

Indianapolis - Age, 92. Passed away March 23rd. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Anna F. Woods; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Burton; grandchildren, Anthony, Anna R., Sherri and Shawn Woods; nieces, Regina Blakey and Sulynda Harrison; 9 great grandchildren;23 great great grandchildren and one great great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Saturday, April 6th 10 am until service time of 12 noon at Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 519 E. 23rd Street-Interment-Crown Hill Cemetery-Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019
