Emma Jean Duncan
Indianapolis - 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1925 in Indianapolis to the late Wesley and Marie (Metheny) Stout. Emma Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Alter Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxillary in Speedway. Survivors include her loving children, Kenny Duncan (Kathy), Jack Duncan (Mardena), Karen Dearing (Steve) and Keith Duncan (Karen); and twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with one hour of visitation prior to Mass in the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019