Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Jean Duncan


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Jean Duncan Obituary
Emma Jean Duncan

Indianapolis - 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1925 in Indianapolis to the late Wesley and Marie (Metheny) Stout. Emma Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Alter Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Ladies Auxillary in Speedway. Survivors include her loving children, Kenny Duncan (Kathy), Jack Duncan (Mardena), Karen Dearing (Steve) and Keith Duncan (Karen); and twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services, 1458 S. Meridian St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with one hour of visitation prior to Mass in the church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now