Emma Jean Gieselman
Indianapolis - Emma Jean Gieselman, 93, lifetime resident of Indianapolis and Greenfield, passed away on February 16, 2019. Emma Jean worked as a Clerk at Eli Lilly until retiring in December of 1983 after 34 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Gieselman.
She is survived by two sisters LaVerne Young and Jackie Giest; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Indiana Funeral Care and Crematory, Harry W. Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Burial at Fountaintown Cemetery will follow at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019