Emma Jean Lohr Blue
Martinsville - Emma Jean Lohr Blue, 93, of Martinsville, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Aspen Trace in Greenwood.
She was born Tuesday, December 22, 1925 to the late Herman and Esther (Baker) Stalker in Noblesville. On December 4, 1949, she married her first husband, James A. Lohr who passed away December 21, 1995. In August of 1999, she married her second husband, Donald E. Blue who passed away November 7, 2011.
Jean was a 1943 graduate of Westfield High School in Westfield, Indiana and graduated in 1947 from Methodist School of Nursing in Indianapolis. She worked at Methodist Hospital as a surgery nurse as well as at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 500 mile race as a nurse. Jean then worked at the office for Dr. Trusler and Dr. Bauer. After taking time off to raise her family, Jean worked at Morgan County Memorial Hospital for 14 years and as the operating room supervisor for 6 years.
Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church in Martinsville, Morgan County Registered Nurse Club, was a past chairman for the Women's Division United Fund Drive, a Girl Scout Leader and 4-H Leader. Jean enjoyed being with her family and playing golf.
She is survived by her son, Robert J. Lohr and wife Judy of Greenwood; daughters, Linda L. Brown and husband Pat of Martinsville and Nancy J. Lohr Plake of Greenwood; grandchildren, Kimberly Rubush and husband Jeff, Scott Lohr and wife Anella, Leah Pitz and husband John, Ryan Brown, Morgan Plake and wife Jana, Clinton Plake and wife Kaitlin, Charlotte Plake; great grandchildren, Jacob Rubush and Ethan Rubush; step great grandchildren, Michael Pitz, Emma Pitz, and Aaliyah Cosme.
She is preceded in death by her first and second husband; parents; sister, Mary Elizabeth Bray.
Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Costin Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Samples officiating. Visitation is from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Costin Funeral Chapel and one hour prior to the visitation on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the United Way of Johnson County or the First Baptist Church of Martinsville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 10, 2019