Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
For more information about
Emma Baker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Jo Baker


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Emma Jo Baker Obituary
Emma Jo Baker

Indianapolis - Emma Josephine "Jo" Baker

Passed away March 28, 2019. She was born in Parke County. She attended grade school in Bridgeton, Indiana and attended Mecca High School. She worked at Turkey Run State Park before moving to Indianapolis. She worked at Wheeler's Restaurant and Omar Bakery. She was a stay-at-home mom for over 30 years and ran an in-home daycare before retiring from Edward H. Schmidt Optical. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nada Heber; first husband, Lucian Leon Humphrey; second husband, David M. Baker; five brothers, Lloyd, Glenn, Everett, Charles, and Robert Barton; and son, David Earl Baker. Emma Jo is survived by seven children; sons Melvin Baker (Jenny), John Baker (Karen), and Jeffrey Baker (Frank); daughters Joyce Havens (Walt), Becky Baker, Penny Brown (Donald), and Donna Smith (Charlie); 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; sister Beverly Wallace. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. Sunday. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
Download Now