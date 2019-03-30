Emma Jo Baker



Indianapolis - Emma Josephine "Jo" Baker



Passed away March 28, 2019. She was born in Parke County. She attended grade school in Bridgeton, Indiana and attended Mecca High School. She worked at Turkey Run State Park before moving to Indianapolis. She worked at Wheeler's Restaurant and Omar Bakery. She was a stay-at-home mom for over 30 years and ran an in-home daycare before retiring from Edward H. Schmidt Optical. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nada Heber; first husband, Lucian Leon Humphrey; second husband, David M. Baker; five brothers, Lloyd, Glenn, Everett, Charles, and Robert Barton; and son, David Earl Baker. Emma Jo is survived by seven children; sons Melvin Baker (Jenny), John Baker (Karen), and Jeffrey Baker (Frank); daughters Joyce Havens (Walt), Becky Baker, Penny Brown (Donald), and Donna Smith (Charlie); 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; sister Beverly Wallace. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel. Visitation will be from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. Sunday. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to . Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019