Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Emma's life story with friends and family

Share Emma's life story with friends and family

Emma Mae Clanton



Indianapolis - Emma Mae Clanton, 92, Indianapolis passed away June 9, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 Noon in Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2502 Sangster Avenue, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Burial: New Crown Cemetery. Survivors: sister, Louise Lewis and brother, Jimmie Lee Darby. Arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store