Emma Mae Clanton
Emma Mae Clanton

Indianapolis - Emma Mae Clanton, 92, Indianapolis passed away June 9, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 Noon in Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2502 Sangster Avenue, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Burial: New Crown Cemetery. Survivors: sister, Louise Lewis and brother, Jimmie Lee Darby. Arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
17
Service
12:00 PM
Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
GRUNDY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC.
2357 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208-5521
(317) 925-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
