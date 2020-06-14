Emma Mae Clanton
Indianapolis - Emma Mae Clanton, 92, Indianapolis passed away June 9, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 Noon in Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2502 Sangster Avenue, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Burial: New Crown Cemetery. Survivors: sister, Louise Lewis and brother, Jimmie Lee Darby. Arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.
Indianapolis - Emma Mae Clanton, 92, Indianapolis passed away June 9, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, June 17 at 12:00 Noon in Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2502 Sangster Avenue, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Burial: New Crown Cemetery. Survivors: sister, Louise Lewis and brother, Jimmie Lee Darby. Arrangements entrusted to Grundy Memorial Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.