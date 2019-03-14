|
Emma Mae Sloan Washington
Indianapolis - Emma Mae Sloan Washington, 79, passed away on February 23, 2019. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Mt Vernon Community Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her son Gary Winston, two grandchildren and brother James Sloan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019