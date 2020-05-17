Emma N. McCree
1933 - 2020
Emma N. McCree

Indianapolis - Ms. Emma N. McCree, 86, Indianapolis, transitioned May 3rd, 2020. Services are Wednesday, May 20th, at 11:00am at Serenity The Prince Of Peace Church, 3412 E. Prospect Street 46203 with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00am. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Serenity The Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ
MAY
20
Service
11:00 AM
Serenity The Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ
Interment
Washington Park North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bluitt and Son Funeral Home - Kokomo
511 East Monroe Street
Kokomo, IN 46901
765-457-3714
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Love you Aunt Nell
Kandice Franklin
May 16, 2020
Me and Aunt Nell
Oh how I will miss you Aunt Nell. You will forever be in my heart - Love Kandy
Kandice Franklin
Family
May 16, 2020
My condolence to the family God give you strength
Trennia Rodgers-Davis
Friend
May 14, 2020
The McCree Family sending their condolences to Ms Emma family and friends. Are hearts are sadden by her loss. May her soul rest in peace.
Jacquie Olanipekun
Family
May 13, 2020
Now you can rest in the ARMS of THE LORD. Your niece Romona and family.
Romona Wells
Family
May 12, 2020
My Deepest Condolences and Prayers for You All Cousins. Cousin Nell will be missed. God Bless and Mush Love
Charisse Harris
Family
May 8, 2020
I only knew Emma for a short time, but I loved every minute of it. She had a sweet spunk to her that I wont forget!
Kim Sandrick
Acquaintance
