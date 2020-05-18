Emma N. McCree
Ms. Emma N. McCree, 86, Indianapolis, transitioned May 3rd, 2020. Services are Wednesday, May 20th, at 11:00am at Serenity The Prince Of Peace Church, 3412 E. Prospect Street 46203 with viewing from 10:00 to 11:00am. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.