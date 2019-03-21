|
|
Emma Noelle Umstattd
- - Emma Noelle Umstattd was embraced by our Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019.
Emma's parents, Cole and Brooke (Martin) were blessed with 21 minutes with Emma; a gift considering many babies with Anencephaly do not survive delivery.
Emma's parents, Cole and Brooke (Martin) were blessed to able to spend precious time with Emma after she passed due to her diagnosis of Anencephaly.
Emma is survived by her parents, her big brother Max, maternal grandparents Jim Martin and Deb Lohr (Lancaster, PA) and fraternal grandparents Doug and Rita Umstattd (Garden City, MO).
A public celebration of life for Emma will be held April 27th at 10am at Traders Point Christian Church in Whitestown. Cole and Brooke would love to meet everyone who prayed for them and supported them during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to He Knows Your Name Ministry - www.heknowsyourname.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019