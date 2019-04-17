Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Stewartsville Cemetery
Stewartsville, IN
Burial
Following Services
Stewartsville Cemetery
Stewartsville, IN
Indianapolis - Emma Lou Overton, 89, Greenwood resident since 1958, peacefully passed away April 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Emma ("Em") was born to Willie and Florence Marvel and grew up in Mount Vernon, Indiana. Her parents and 5 siblings; brothers John, Delmar, Vernon and Bill Marvel and sister Kathrine Marvel Russell all preceded her in death. Survivors include two children, Larry Overton and Connie Overton Rubek and three grandsons, (William) Philip Rubek, Samuel Rubek, and Keagon Overton, plus many nieces and nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Em was a member of Southwood Assembly of God church, the Order of Eastern Star, and was a charter member of Valle Vista Golf Club. She operated her hair salon, Em's Beauty Shop, in Greenwood for more than 50 years. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home - 481 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN, 46142 from 4-8pm. On Thursday, April 18, there will be a 9am visitation followed by a funeral service at 10am. Em will be buried alongside her beloved husband, Bill, at the Stewartsville Cemetery in Stewartsville, IN after a brief graveside service there at 4pm EST (3pm Central). Please view Em's full obituary and sign her guestbook at www.wilsonstpierre.com/obituaries.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019
