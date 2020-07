Or Copy this URL to Share

Emmalene Carey



Indianapolis - 82, passed away on July 8, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place at Noon on Thursday, July 16 at Universal Worldwide Ministries, 1927 E. 32nd St., with visitation there from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment: Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.









