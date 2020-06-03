Mr. Emmanulle Stanley Dillon
Indianapolis - 68, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. On Saturday, June 6, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 1301 Goodlet Avenue.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.