Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Brownsburg - 99, Brownsburg, passed away March 3, 2019. A lifelong farmer, he was also a US Army WWII veteran of the 503rd Airborne Infantry and a proud member of the 503rd Airborne Infantry Association. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Hamstra. Survivors include children Doris (Jim McGuire) Stewart, Anthony (Diane) Hamstra, Charles (Kathy) Hamstra, and Dennis (Debra) Hamstra; six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Friday March 8 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial with military honors will be at Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indy Honor Flight at www.indyhonorflight.org Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
