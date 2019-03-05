|
Emory Matthew "Matt" McCourt III
Indianapolis, IN - Emory Matthew "Matt" McCourt III 65, of Indianapolis, IN. passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Logansport Memorial Hospital in Logansport, IN. Monsignor Marc Svarczkopf will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 3PM with a visitation from 1PM till service time at the church. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019