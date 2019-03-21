Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
4050 Millersville Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
4050 Millersville Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Gaston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Gaston Sr.

Obituary

Eric Gaston Sr. Obituary
Eric Gaston Sr.

Indianapolis - Eric Gaston Sr., 60, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. On Saturday, March 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church 4050 Millersville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019
