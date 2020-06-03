Eric Hogan
Indianapolis - Eric Hogan, 85, of Indianapolis passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born December 28, 1934. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit his online memorial at www.indianafuneralcare.com
Indianapolis - Eric Hogan, 85, of Indianapolis passed away on May 26, 2020. He was born December 28, 1934. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit his online memorial at www.indianafuneralcare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.