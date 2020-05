Or Copy this URL to Share

Eric Michael Whitfield



Indianapolis - Age 31, passed away April 27, 2020. Services are private, with visitation on Tuesday, May 5, from 2-4 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana.













