Eric Miller
Indianapolis - Eric Joseph Miller, 32, of Indianapolis, passed away April 19, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1986, son of Phillip and Jodie Miller.
Survivors include his parents; brothers, Jason and Chris and wife, Rasmeet; nephew, Liam.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 26 at 9 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where the Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 am.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory of Eric and read his complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019