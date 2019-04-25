Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Miller


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric Miller Obituary
Eric Miller

Indianapolis - Eric Joseph Miller, 32, of Indianapolis, passed away April 19, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1986, son of Phillip and Jodie Miller.

Survivors include his parents; brothers, Jason and Chris and wife, Rasmeet; nephew, Liam.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 26 at 9 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where the Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 am.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to share a memory of Eric and read his complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now