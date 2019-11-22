Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Lindseth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik L. Lindseth


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erik L. Lindseth Obituary
Erik L. Lindseth

Erik Lars Lindseth, IUPUI Senior Lecturer in History and Adjunct Faculty member of IUPUI School of Library and Information Science, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019. Born on Aug. 13, 1961 in Syracuse, NY, preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and former wife Bethany Lindseth(Root), he is survived by his father Richard, sister Ellen, niece Danica Wittman (Andersen) and nephew Trevor Andersen. Graduate of Wabash College (BA), Univ. of Edinburgh (PhD) named Outstanding Lecturer in 2005-06, Outstanding Academic Advisor in 2007, given the IUPUI Trustees Teaching Award in 2007 and 2009. He also served as Vice President of the National Library Bindery Co. of Indiana, board member of Friends of Lilly Library, and a Foundation Trustee for the Columbia Club.

Memorial Service will be held at Crown Hill Mortuary, Indianapolis, IN on Nov. 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. Condolences from 4-6 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -