|
|
Erik L. Lindseth
Erik Lars Lindseth, IUPUI Senior Lecturer in History and Adjunct Faculty member of IUPUI School of Library and Information Science, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019. Born on Aug. 13, 1961 in Syracuse, NY, preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and former wife Bethany Lindseth(Root), he is survived by his father Richard, sister Ellen, niece Danica Wittman (Andersen) and nephew Trevor Andersen. Graduate of Wabash College (BA), Univ. of Edinburgh (PhD) named Outstanding Lecturer in 2005-06, Outstanding Academic Advisor in 2007, given the IUPUI Trustees Teaching Award in 2007 and 2009. He also served as Vice President of the National Library Bindery Co. of Indiana, board member of Friends of Lilly Library, and a Foundation Trustee for the Columbia Club.
Memorial Service will be held at Crown Hill Mortuary, Indianapolis, IN on Nov. 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. Condolences from 4-6 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019