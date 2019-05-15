|
Erik Lee Hawkins
Noblesville - Was the only child of Nancy Storm Hawkins and Fred Hawkins (deceased). He came into this world on July 30, 1968 and after five decades; he left us peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. Erik is survived by his mother; his devoted wife, Michelle Baker Hawkins; his daughter, Isabella Baker Hawkins; and his cat, Reich Hawkins.
Erik lived on the east then south side of Indy and graduated from Southport High School in 1987. After a few short stints at odd jobs, Erik was employed at Mr. Ice over 20 years. He always referred to Bill Schneider, his boss and owner, as "THE BEST" ever. Even though Erik had declining health which prevented him from working the past few years, Bill always told him that his job was there for him. Erik's family and friends were #1 in his life and right up there, too, were cars, cats, vinyl records, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. He lived up to his mother's maiden name of Storm as he loved thunder and lightning and we all called him "Weatherman". Six years ago he reconnected with his life-love, Michelle Baker. They were joined in marriage and he always said that now his life was complete. Yet, he continued to call his mother every day.
Erik's Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Shirley Brothers Thompson Road Chapel, 3333 E. Thompson Rd. with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Indianapolis Humane Society. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 15, 2019