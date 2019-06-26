Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Presbyterian Church
102 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenwood Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall
102 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik Spencer Obituary
Erik Spencer

Greenwood - Erik "Rik" Spencer passed away Wednesday, June 12, in Greenwood, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at 3 P.M. on June 29, 2019, at Greenwood Presbyterian Church 102 W. Main St. Greenwood, Indiana. Following the service friends and family may gather in the Fellowship Hall until 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Greenwood Rotary Club PO Box 1023

Greenwood, IN 46142, or Camp Pyoca, 886 E. County RD 100 S. Brownstown, Indiana 47220. To share memories and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now