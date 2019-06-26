|
Erik Spencer
Greenwood - Erik "Rik" Spencer passed away Wednesday, June 12, in Greenwood, Indiana. A celebration of life will be held at 3 P.M. on June 29, 2019, at Greenwood Presbyterian Church 102 W. Main St. Greenwood, Indiana. Following the service friends and family may gather in the Fellowship Hall until 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Greenwood Rotary Club PO Box 1023
Greenwood, IN 46142, or Camp Pyoca, 886 E. County RD 100 S. Brownstown, Indiana 47220. To share memories and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019