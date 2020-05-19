Erma Camp
Indianapolis - Erma A. Camp, 99, of Indianapolis, passed away May 18th, 2020. She is survived by her children, William Camp, Linda Clark, Gloria Camp and grandchildren. Private services are being held at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.