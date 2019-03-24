Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Terril
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma "Jean" Terril

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erma "Jean" Terril Obituary
Erma "Jean" Terril

West Lebanon - Erma "Jean" Terril, 92, died on March 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Dovie (Birch) Wood of Tuscola, IL.

She was married to Charles Terril for 66 years before his death January 10, 2016.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Chris) Terril; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and her daughter, Maggie Terril.

Interment will be at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL with a private service. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now