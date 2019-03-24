|
|
Erma "Jean" Terril
West Lebanon - Erma "Jean" Terril, 92, died on March 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Dovie (Birch) Wood of Tuscola, IL.
She was married to Charles Terril for 66 years before his death January 10, 2016.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Chris) Terril; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and her daughter, Maggie Terril.
Interment will be at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL with a private service. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Carmel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019