|
|
Ernest Benjamin Stoelting, 97, of Prairieton, Indiana passed away on May 24, 2019 while living at Harrison Crossing Health Campus in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Visitation will be at French Funeral Home, 421 E. National Ave. Brazil, Indiana 47834, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-8pm. Services will be at the funeral home, on Wednesday, at 11:00am with visitation from 10am until time of services. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229 on Thursday, at 1:00pm. Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com to light a candle in his memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2019