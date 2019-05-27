Services
French Funeral Home
421 East National Avenue
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 446-2206
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Benjamin Stoelting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Benjamin Stoelting

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest Benjamin Stoelting Obituary
Ernest Benjamin Stoelting, 97, of Prairieton, Indiana passed away on May 24, 2019 while living at Harrison Crossing Health Campus in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Visitation will be at French Funeral Home, 421 E. National Ave. Brazil, Indiana 47834, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4-8pm. Services will be at the funeral home, on Wednesday, at 11:00am with visitation from 10am until time of services. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46229 on Thursday, at 1:00pm. Visit www.frenchfuneralhome.com to light a candle in his memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now