Ernest G. Barr
Ernest G. Barr, 93, died at 2:20 am, Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Timbercrest Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 7, 1926, and was the second son of the late Francis H. Barr and Rebecca (McKonly) Barr Fike.
Ernest served 20 months in CPS (Civilian Public Service) in 1944-46. On June 3, 1949, he married Cleona Neher of Gettysburg, Ohio; she died May 24, 2018. He was a life-long member of the Church of the Brethren and contributed in many capacities in local congregations. He served as chair of the South/Central Indiana District Board of the denomination and as moderator of that district. He was also chair of the Bethany Theological Seminary Board, and chair of the Church of the Brethren General Board. He served as member of the Manchester College Board of Trustees. In 1994, Manchester College honored him with a Manchester College Alumni Award and in 1999 an honorary Doctor of Science degree. He graduated from Manchester College with an A.B. in chemistry and from Purdue University with an M.S. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and worked his entire career of 37 years at Eli Lilly and Company. Following retirement, he worked 17 years in Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, and Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, as a volunteer chaplain.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Stephen P.) Barr Hollenberg of Goshen, Indiana; two brothers, Francis H. (Evelyn) Barr of North Manchester and John G. Barr of Bridgewater, Virginia; four grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Barr Miller.
Services will be 3:30 pm, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East Street, North Manchester, with visitation one hour prior the service. Arrangements are by Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel.
Memorials are encouraged in lieu of flowers and may be given to the Ernest and Cleona Barr Endowment for Peace Studies at Manchester University.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019