Ernest Moss, 55, passed away on July 18, 2019.
Born in Indianapolis, IN Ernest, worked for Thryv with previous employment at Gannett Digital. In his passing, he leaves behind his wife, Natalie; two children, Brooke Moss and Charles (Miya) Moss; and two sisters, Marian Brewer and Regina Cheesebourough. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Moss; and sister, Sonia Beasley.
Celebration of life will be held Friday, July 26th at Easter Star Church, 5750 E. 30th St, Indianapolis, IN. Viewing from 9:30am-11am followed by funeral at 11am.
Arrangements handled by Ellis Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019