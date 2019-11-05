|
Ernie C. Reno Jr.
Ernie C. Reno Jr. passed away November 1, 2019 at the age of 58. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, and father. He is survived by his wife Gail, mother Patricia, brother Joe, and sons Ben (Jordan) and Will (Markella). He is preceded in death by his father Ernest. Visitation is Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and service will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. Services will take place at First Baptist Church in Plainfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019