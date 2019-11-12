|
|
Esley J. Hollowell
Indianapolis - A memorial service for Esley J. Hollowell will be Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals. Esley, better known as "Buddy", was born to Nolan and Dorothy (Hill) Hollowell on February 11, 1942. Buddy was married to Essie Mae Elliott and had two children. Preceding him in death were his parents, Essie, brother Nolan Jr., and sister, Dorothy Dimple Jenkins. Surviving him are his daughter, Devona; son, Marcus and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Jahni Cooper-Hollowell and James Davie-Hollowell. Also are siblings, Polly Williams, Donald, Tommy and Michael Hollowell. Esley made his transition on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The family followed Buddy's directive for cremation November 11.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019