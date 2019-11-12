Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Resources
More Obituaries for Esley Hollowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esley J. Hollowell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esley J. Hollowell Obituary
Esley J. Hollowell

Indianapolis - A memorial service for Esley J. Hollowell will be Friday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals. Esley, better known as "Buddy", was born to Nolan and Dorothy (Hill) Hollowell on February 11, 1942. Buddy was married to Essie Mae Elliott and had two children. Preceding him in death were his parents, Essie, brother Nolan Jr., and sister, Dorothy Dimple Jenkins. Surviving him are his daughter, Devona; son, Marcus and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Jahni Cooper-Hollowell and James Davie-Hollowell. Also are siblings, Polly Williams, Donald, Tommy and Michael Hollowell. Esley made his transition on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The family followed Buddy's directive for cremation November 11.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -