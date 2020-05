Or Copy this URL to Share

Essie Russell



Essie Russell, 90, died May 19, 2020. Viewing May 29, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church with a private service. Entombment Crown Hill Cemetery. Payne Funeral Home are handling arrangements.









