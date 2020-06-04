Essie V. Williams
Indianapolis - Ms. Essie V. Williams, 87, Indianapolis, transitioned May 21st, 2020. Services are Saturday, June 6th, at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church, 2125 E. 54th Street 46220 with viewing 11:00 to 12:00pm. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or www.bluittandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.