Essie Victoria Williams
Essie Victoria Williams 87 passed away May 21. Service will be Saturday June 6, noon at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church with calling from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bluitt & Son Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
