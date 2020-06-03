Essie Victoria Williams
Essie Victoria Williams 87 passed away May 21. Service will be Saturday June 6, noon at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church with calling from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Essie Victoria Williams 87 passed away May 21. Service will be Saturday June 6, noon at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church with calling from 10:00 am until time of service. Burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.