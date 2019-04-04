|
Estella May (Abbott) Juday
Glendale - Estella May (Abbott) Juday passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord at the age of 97 on March 21, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. She was born on March 21, 1921 to Emil and Gladys Bray in Indianapolis, Indiana. She attended Arsenal Tech High School. She later met Donald E. Abbott who later joined the U.S. Army during World War II and married in July 1942. He died in March 1967; they were married for twenty-five years. She worked at Metropolitan Coal & Oil for twelve years and later at Humble/Imperial/Marathon for fifteen years. She remarried in March 1987 to Clarence B. Juday, he died in April 2004. She moved to Glendale, Arizona and lived with her son Donald and his wife Bev, until her death. She was a member of the Englewood Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 483 for sixty-eight years, until her death. She became a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine-Tarum Court 14 in 1988, Murat Temple, Indianapolis, Indiana. She was always smiling and active making crafts and doing puzzles. Left to cherish her memory is her son Donald and wife Beverly Abbott, daughter, Phyllis and husband Pat Daniels, three grandchildren, Carl Abbott, Lisa Porch, Daune Daniels, and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in April 6th, at 11:00AM, Washington Park-East, Section 66D in Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019