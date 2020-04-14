Services
Indianapolis -

Esther Cohen Calderon was born on June 29, 1926, to immigrant parents Albert and Regina Cohen. The Cohens were one of many Sephardic families to reside, grow, and flourish on Indianapolis' Southside. Esther's loving siblings, who preceded her in death, were Rebecca Kaplan, Gilbert Cohen, Jack A. Cohen, Lee Mallah, Celia Klein, and Marcie Sandler.

Esther married Leon Calderon, the love of her life, on June 18, 1944. They were a beautiful couple who loved to travel until Leon's death. Together, they had two children, Marilyn and Howard. Marilyn preceded her in death.

At age 18, Esther began her career as a paralegal, and continued to achieve her business goals throughout her life. She was partner and eventual sole owner of Howard Brokerage which saw success with many national grocery chains and product brands. She later worked for HPS until her retirement. Esther's greatest joy was spending time with her very large extended family.

Esther is survived by son, Howard; grandchildren; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Esther was a life long member of Etz Chaim Sephardic Congregation and Deborah Sisterhood. She passed away at age 93, on Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at Hooverwood. A private family burial was held on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Etz Chaim Sephardic Congregation.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
