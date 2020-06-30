Esther Elizebeth "Betty" Green
1935 - 2020
Esther Elizebeth "Betty" Green, age 84, of New Palestine, IN died on June 27, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1935 in Loogootee, IN to the late Orlando and Pauline Raney.

She attended George Washington High School. Survivors include her husband, Robert Green, stepchildren, Pamela Wire, Dianne Zarvas, Beverly Noblitt and Dr. Michael Green; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and children, Evani Lynn Garrison and Kerry David Garrison.

Services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
