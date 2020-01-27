Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
6944 E. 46th St.
Lawrence, IN
Esther May (Smith) Homburg, 96, of Indianapolis, passed away January 24, 2020. Esther was born in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Ernest and Pansy (Crider) Smith. She retired from the A&P Tea Company in 1985 after 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Homburg and 2 sisters.

Esther is survived by her children, Charles "Bob" Homburg and Jane Holmes; grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Christopher Holmes, Brian and Dylan Holmes; and a nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church,6944 E. 46th St., Lawrence, IN 46226. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Mass at the Church. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be left online at www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com,
