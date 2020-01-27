|
|
Esther Homburg
Esther May (Smith) Homburg, 96, of Indianapolis, passed away January 24, 2020. Esther was born in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Ernest and Pansy (Crider) Smith. She retired from the A&P Tea Company in 1985 after 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Homburg and 2 sisters.
Esther is survived by her children, Charles "Bob" Homburg and Jane Holmes; grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Christopher Holmes, Brian and Dylan Holmes; and a nephew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church,6944 E. 46th St., Lawrence, IN 46226. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Mass at the Church. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be left online at www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com,
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020