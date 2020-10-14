1/1
Esther L. Mosier
1939 - 2020
Esther L. Mosier

Indianapolis - Esther L. (Riley) Mosier, 80, of Indianapolis passed away October 11, 2020. She was born December 20, 1939 in Anderson, Indiana to late Lewis and Louise (Fettinger) Riley.

Esther grew up in Anderson and after she graduated from Anderson Highland High School in 1959 went on to Ball State University to major in art. On April 28, 1985, she married her love, Donald Mosier. She spent most of her adult life in Indianapolis with her family, raising her children. Esther was a devoted wife and homemaker for the family. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, like watching Jeopardy!, working crossword puzzles, and embroidery. She was avid with her correspondence to share love and concern with family and friends, always making sure to send cards and notes on special occasions and just to keep in touch. Esther was a meticulous housekeeper, and loved to bake. She and Don spent many hours outside watching the birds in their yard and tending to their garden. Esther was the true matriarch of the family, always planning gatherings to keep the family close. She will be dearly missed.

Esther will be fondly remembered by her dear husband, Donald; children, Terry (Nicol) Spradlin, Jeff Spradlin, and Suzanne (Spradlin) Beinart; step children, Rexallen Mosier, and Raeann Pruitt; grandchildren, Joshua, and Abigail Spradlin, Chris Beinart, Elijah Owens, Aaron, Andrea, and Drew Pruitt, Brianna, and Kyle Mosier; one great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Friday, October 16 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143, with service to follow at 2:00pm; officiated by Pastor Chris Philbeck of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
