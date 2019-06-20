|
|
Esther Louise Bernhardt
Indianapolis - Esther L. Bernhardt (Ries), 92, died in peaceful sleep Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Indianapolis, following a brief illness. Her children, Webb (Cynthia) and David Bernhardt, Audrey Hartman (Paul), and Phyllis Tubesing, were at her bedside. Also surviving are five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She joins in eternity her husband of 66 years, Daniel Bernhardt, who passed in 2016.
Esther was born in Wheeling, WV and graduated BA from Bethany College, where she played the tower chimes and met Daniel. She served many congregations as pianist; on pipe organs she made mighty, joyful noise to the Lord. She taught grade school music and was the musical muse to her own children. She was an office manager for DOC Church General Office. Above all, she was Mom.
Friends may call Sat., June 22, 9:30 - 10:00 am at Robin Run Village chapel, 5242 W. 62 Street, Indianapolis, 46248, where a memorial service will follow at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to WICR Public Radio at https://uindyradio.wixsite.com/wicrfm/donate.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019