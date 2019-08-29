Services
Esther M. McElheny


1936 - 2019
Esther M. McElheny Obituary
Esther M. McElheny

Carmel - Esther M McElheny, 83 of Carmel, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Esther was born February 15, 1936 in Tipton, IN to the late Floyd and Dorothy Ramsey.

Esther is survived by her husband, Richard K. McElheny; children, Craig R. (wife, Diane) McElheny and Deana L. Purevich; grandchildren, Samantha M. and Logan K. Purevich, Jill E. Wilson, Claire B. Rouse and Ross C. McElheny; great granddaughter, Ryan B. Rouse. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Ramsey and sister, Ruth Christoff.

Private family services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paradigm Hospice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019
