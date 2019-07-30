|
Esther McCammon Schinbeckler
Plainfield - Esther McCammon Schinbeckler, 95, of Plainfield, IN, passed away at 5:25 am on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Life's Journey of Avon.
She was born in Carlisle, IN on September 27, 1923, a daughter of the late Raymond and Maude (Walters) McCammon. Her formative years were spent in Carlisle where she graduated from Carlisle High School. She then went onto Butler University / Jordan College of Music as well as Julliard School of Music, New York.
On June 30, 1943 she was united in marriage to Robert Lee Schinbeckler. Robert passed away March 30, 1999.
Over the years, Esther used her musical talents to teach at the Jordan College of Music at Butler University, Washington High School, Indianapolis, where she was an accompanist for two years, taught at IPS grades K through 8 for twelve years, and private lessons throughout the years. She was also a former organist for Plainfield Christian Church for 25 years.
She is survived by two children, Ron (Martha) Schinbeckler of Warren, NJ and Sylvia (Chris) Partlow of Plainfield, IN, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her son, Rex Schinbeckler.
Visitation will be on Friday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with burial following at Jefferson Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Butler School of Music or Mu Phi Epsilon Fraternity.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019