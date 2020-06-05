Esther Parker Laham
Esther Parker Laham

Esther Parker Laham passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 3rd at the amazing age of 108. She was born to the late George and Susie Parker in Terre Haute, IN along with her siblings who preceded her in death, Dr. John Parker, Edna Kamees and Dr. George Parker. Esther married William Laham on Memorial Day weekend 1936. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 1994. Together they raised three children, Georgiann Georgescu (Paul), Edna Guedel (late Bob), and Bill (Kathy). From those children her family grew to 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A private, family mass with Christian burial was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on June 5th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. For the complete obituary, please go to www.oakleyhammond.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
