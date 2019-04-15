Esther Siegel Epstein



Indianapolis - Beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away in Bloomington, IN on April 13, 2019 at the age of 95.



Esther was born on September 7, 1923 to Samuel and Rose Siegel. A long-time resident of Indianapolis she was a graduate of Manuel High School and worked for many years as a sales associate at Perry's Luggage and Gifts. Esther was a 51-year member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, an active member of the JCC, and of Hooverwood Guild. Esther had a particular fondness for the many dogs she cared for through her lifetime, she was an avid bridge player and with her late husband, Gerald "Jerry" Epstein DDS, they traveled extensively and were volunteers at Gleaners Food Bank.



Esther is survived by her devoted family, daughter, Laurie (Michael) Terris and their sons, Ben and Sam Terris; son, Mark (Joan) Epstein and their son, Ross (Gwen) Epstein and his daughter, Leota Epstein; and daughter, Ellen (Jane Rogan) Epstein.



Memorial contributions may be made to Beth-El Zedeck, Hooverwood Guild, or your local Humane Society.



Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 15, 2019