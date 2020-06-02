Esther Sutton
Avon - 79 of Avon, Indiana, a resident of Avon Health & Rehab for 15 years passed away May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her 10 siblings. Esther is survived by a brother, Charlie R. Sutton; two sisters, Velena E. Spears and Vester Howard. A visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4th with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN. All CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. She will be laid to rest in New Crown Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.