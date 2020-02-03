|
|
Ethan T. Brown
Banta, IN - Ethan T. Brown 24 of Banta, IN passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born August 27, 1995 at St. Francis Hospital in Beech Grove, IN to Justin T. and Laura K. (Boswell) Brown. He was a 2014 graduate of Center Grove High School and received his B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Purdue University in 2019. He had been a Process Engineer in Training at Major Tool and Machine in Indianapolis, IN.
Ethan was a 10-year Johnson County 4-H member. Some of his hobbies included photography, backpacking, hiking and tinkering.
He was a deep thinker and had a love for humanity, wildlife, music and art. He was an old soul who loved collecting vintage typewriters.
He lived life to the fullest, and spending time with his many friends gave him much happiness.
Survivors include his proud parents Justin T. and Laura K. (Boswell) Brown of Banta, IN, his adoring sister Ella S. Brown of Banta, IN, his adoring and devoted grandparents, Marion L. Brown (Pap) of Banta, IN, and Sandra S. (Marme) and Paul T. Gibson (Papaw) of Mooresville, IN.
Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Carol L. (Stephenson) Brown.
A Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, where the family will receive friends for a time of gathering and sharing from 1PM till service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at www.afsp.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020