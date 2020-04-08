|
|
Ethel Dillow
Greenwood - Ethel May Dillow, 93, of Greenwood, passed away on March 6, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1927, in Indianapolis, IN, to Edward and Grace Daily. Ethel, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, took great pleasure in caring for each and every one. She was married in 1947 to Russell Dillow, and they spent the next 68 years together until his passing in 2016. They were a great example of teaching, training, and parenting with great respect and gratitude, which follows in the lives of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Some would say that she had a green thumb when it comes to her gardening. She tended to her Ficus Tree for 40 years, and it has grown to 8 ft tall. She has enjoyed other plants inside and outside, especially her violets. Survivors include 3 children, Sharon Dinwiddie, Robert (Jayne) Dillow, and Jeffrey (Joyce) Dillow. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Michael, her husband, Russell Dillow, and her 3 brothers, Ralph, Herman and Harold Daily. Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, Ethel will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family is very appreciative of thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020