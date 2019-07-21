|
Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker
Indianapolis - Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born November 14, 1929 in Martinsville to the late John W. and Laura Ruth (Sanders) Tomey. Betty was a devoted homemaker to her family and a faithful member of Castleton United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ernest "Al" Walker; son, Michael Walker (Regina); daughter, Janet Bryant (Bob); siblings, John, Keith, Russell, Homer, Stephen Tomey, Brenda Warthen and Linda Barnett; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Arthritis Foundation.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019