Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Castleton United Methodist Church
7101 Shadeland Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Castleton United Methodist Church
7101 Shadeland Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker Obituary
Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker

Indianapolis - Ethel Elizabeth "Betty" Walker, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away July 19, 2019. She was born November 14, 1929 in Martinsville to the late John W. and Laura Ruth (Sanders) Tomey. Betty was a devoted homemaker to her family and a faithful member of Castleton United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ernest "Al" Walker; son, Michael Walker (Regina); daughter, Janet Bryant (Bob); siblings, John, Keith, Russell, Homer, Stephen Tomey, Brenda Warthen and Linda Barnett; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Arthritis Foundation.www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.